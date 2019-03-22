Time coming for electric air travel

Friday, March 22, 2019 | 2 a.m.
Electric aviation is the future but when will it become reality instead of an idea or a test?
This would save pollution from entering the air and causing problems with greenhouse gases, making the atmosphere weaker and causing global warming.
Huge companies such as Amazon and Google should look more into this, as it can help the world and make these companies more money. For example, look at how far electric cars have come since they were just an idea.