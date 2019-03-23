Gambling, live sports don’t mix

You may claim, in your March 17 editorial “Right to abuse the players is not built into the price of a game ticket,” that buying a ticket to a sports event doesn’t entitle fans to commit verbal assault against a player. But what will happen when fans start losing a lot of money at that event as well?

The decision by the NBA and other pro leagues to partner with the gambling industry reflects both greed and naïveté. When a lost game, a bad play or an officiating error produce not just disappointment but also anger and rage over money loss, more than verbal assaults can take place.

An American version of foreign soccer riots? You can bet on it.