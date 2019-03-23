New Zealand shows leadership

Only two days after the worst kind of evil visited the normally tranquil country of New Zealand, its prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, proclaimed that new gun laws would be enacted.

What’s more, she had the full backing of her entire administration as well as politicians on both sides of the aisle.

The new regulations would make assault weapons, like the ones used in the recent mosque shootings, much more difficult to access and own.

That’s how quickly things can be accomplished in a nation not compromised by a powerful gun lobby or a spineless, self-serving legislative body.

And New Zealand is only the latest example of a country victimized by lax gun laws. How many more slaughters must America endure before following its lead? How many more mindless excuses do we all tolerate?