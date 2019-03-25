19 people displaced by fire at apartment building near Strip

Nineteen people were displaced after an early morning fire west of the Strip knocked out power to an apartment building and gutted one unit, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters responded about 4:05 a.m. today to the blaze at Embassy Apartments in the 2700 block of Kings Way, near Sahara Avenue and Interstate 15, officials said. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from an upstairs apartment in the two-story, 12-unit building, officials said.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

They stopped the blaze from spreading to other units, but it damaged a utility chase with wiring for the entire building, officials said. As a precaution, the power was disconnected until the wiring can be inspected, officials said.

The American Red Cross was assisting 16 adults and three children with temporary housing, officials said.