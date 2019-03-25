Former state AG Adam Laxalt joins conservative law firm

Adam Laxalt, the former Nevada attorney general and 2018 Republican gubernatorial candidate, has joined Cooper and Kirk, a Washington, D.C.-based law firm with a conservative track record.

Laxalt said via Twitter that he will be based in Reno, with offices in Las Vegas and Washington.

Cooper and Kirk is known as a heavyweight conservative legal player and has challenged the federal government in court numerous times. One of its partners, Charles Cooper, was assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel under the Reagan administration.

The law group has a Las Vegas connection as well. It has lobbied in the past for the Coalition to Stop Internet Gambling, a group backed by Sheldon Adelson, the founder and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

It also has connections to multiple power players in Washington, including Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, and Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

According to the Kansas City Star, the firm represented Hawley for free during his 2016 campaign for Missouri attorney general. The firm previously employed Cruz and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas.

“I am honored to join the existing team of talented attorneys that include many U.S. Supreme Court clerks and nationally renowned litigators,” Laxalt said on his Facebook page. “I am also honored to join the storied tradition of this firm and its alumni including Senators Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, and current Solicitor General Noel Francisco.”