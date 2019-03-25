Lexington Thomas flashes speed on UNLV Pro Day

Courtesy photo

When it was Lexington Thomas’ turn to run the 40-yard dash on Monday, a crowd off onlookers and NFL scouts gathered to watch the running back nicknamed “Lighting” do what he does best.

Thomas didn’t disappoint during the UNLV Pro Day, posting a blistering time of sub-4.3 seconds with hopes of catching the attention of scouts from a professional franchise ahead of the late-April NFL Draft.

About 14 teams attended the UNLV event, which was coordinated by Sean Manuel, the Rebels’ Director of Football Strength and Conditioning, and included official measurements, the vertical jump, broad jump, bench press, 40-yard dash and three-cone drill.

“It was a pretty good day,” Thomas said in a statement. “I got some good times and have a couple of workouts scheduled with teams coming up. Hopefully my time (today) pushed me up from being an undrafted free agent.”

Thomas’ historic UNLV career included a school-best 40 rushing touchdowns and the most 100-yard rushing games at 18. He’s second all-time in rushing yards at 3,551.

