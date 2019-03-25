Man found dead outside downtown Las Vegas bar

A man found dead outside a downtown Las Vegas bar Saturday may have been stabbed earlier that morning at a nearby location, Metro Police said.

A woman going into the bar about 7:20 a.m. Saturday reported somebody lying outside the building who appeared to be bleeding, police said. Officers found the man dead from apparent stab wounds next to the building in the 900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, police said.

No suspects or motive have been identified, police said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or by email at . To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.