Spring Valley High locked down after report of gun

Spring Valley High School was locked down this morning as authorities investigated a report that a juvenile walked into the school with a gun, Metro Police said.

Metro and Clark County School District Police were on scene investigating the validity of the call, which came in about 8:20 a.m., officials said.

The school, with more than 2,200 students, is located in the 3700 block of Buffalo Drive, south of Twain Avenue.

No additional information was immediately available.