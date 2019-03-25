Weekend Rewind: Art of the Wild, Ally Brooke, ‘The Bachelorette’ at Chippendales and more

Global Media Group

After a second mega-successful Art of the Wild club party weekend, Wynn Nightlife has announced an extended partnership with Barcelona-based elrow, one of the world’s most famous and innovative dance music event brands. Art of the Wild included elrow events in October and this past weekend at Encore Beach Club and now ten new parties are on the EBC schedule throughout the year, starting on May 19. “I’m beyond excited that we are launching one of elrow’s largest global residencies right here in the United States, in Las Vegas, where together with our partners at Wynn, we’ll entertain visitors from all over the world the elrow way,” said elrow’s Michael Julian.

The members of pop girl group Fifth Harmony continue to branch out into their own individual solo careers and they’re all rolling through Las Vegas along the way. On Saturday night, Ally Brooke took the stage at Tao Nightclub at the Venetian to perform her singles “Vamanos,” “Cupid” and “Low Key,” then took some time for photos with fans. She dined at Tao’s restaurant before the show and was visited by Corbyn Besson and Jonah Marais from Why Don’t We, the boy band that played the Pearl at the Palms Saturday night.

More Vegas Saturday night-reality TV action: "The Bachelor" couple Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph watched the Vegas Golden Knights fall to the Detroit Red Wings from T-Mobile Arena's cozy Hyde Lounge, joined by Randolph's sister Michelle and former Disney Channel star Gregg Sulkin.

At the Rio Saturday night, “The Bachelorette” winner Garrett Yrigoyen was cheered on by fiancé Becca Kufrin and “The Bachelor” co-stars Tia Booth and Caroline Lunny as he stripped down onstage as celebrity host of the Chippendales show. The reality TV star follows in the footsteps of recent guest hosts Tyson Beckford and Tony Dovolani, and the next TV name set to take the Chips’ stage is “Jersey Shore” favorite Vinny Guadagnino on April 26.

Just in time for March Madness on Friday, the STRAT officially opened its new William Hill Sports Book, a spacious new venue featuring a 110-foot wraparound high-resolution LED screen, 12 additional HDTV screens, the 98-seat View Lounge overlooking the book and more. It’s the latest innovation at the north Strip hotel and casino, which also just opened the 6,000-square-foot BLVD & MAIN Taphouse.