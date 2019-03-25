Woman, 75, attacked, robbed in front of 6-year-old grandson

Metro Police

Metro Police say they are searching for a man suspected of hitting an elderly woman in the head and stealing her purse as she was putting her 6-year-old grandson in a car.

The incident was reported about 8:30 p.m. March 16 outside a business in the 900 block of South Rampart Boulevard, north of Charleston Boulevard, police said.

The 75-year-old woman was putting her grandson in the back seat when she was hit from behind, according to police. The suspect fled with her purse in a waiting SUV, police said.

The woman suffered a severe abrasion to the back of hear head, police said.

Police said they arrested 30-year-old Deundra Lewis, whom they allege was the driver of the getaway vehicle. No further details on the arrest were released.

They are still looking for the second suspect and released a photo of him today.

Anyone with any information should contact Metro at 702-828-8577. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.