California man suffers fatal fall at Death Valley’s Bottomless Pit Canyon

A California man died as the result of a weekend rappelling mishap at Death Valley National Park.

Matthew Yaussi, 41, was rappelling down a 380-foot cliff Saturday night when he fell to his death, according to a news release from a Death Valley spokeswoman.

Called “canyoneering,” the activity of combining hiking, down-climbing and rappelling down canyons has been increasing in popularity, with about 200 routes at the park, officials said.

Yaussi and a companion had hiked close to 4,000 feet up a ridge before starting their descent of what is known as Bottomless Pit Canyon in the park’s Grapevine Mountains. The companion made it safely to the ground.

Yaussi’s body was recovered on Sunday.

The Bottomless Pit route is not commonly scaled by park visitors, according to the release.