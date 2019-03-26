Lake Mead National Recreation Area getting new superintendent

The National Park Service has selected Margaret L. Goodro to serve as the superintendent of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, replacing Lizette Richardson, who retired last year.

“Margaret is a proven collaborative leader who is passionate about bringing people together to protect America’s national parks while providing for recreational opportunities,” National Park Service Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith said in a news release.

“Margaret is a trailblazer who has created opportunities to hire youth, minorities and disabled staff throughout the Department of the Interior,” Smith said. “She has also been successful making our national parks more accessible for our nation’s disabled visitors and veterans.”

Goodro is superintendent of Biscayne National Park in Florida and will start at Lake Mead in mid-May, officials said. She previously was a district ranger at Lake Mead.

“I love Lake Mead, and I look forward to continuing the great work of providing amazing recreational opportunities for visitors, while also protecting and preserving 1.5 million acres of America’s public lands and waters,” Goodro said in the news release.

“Improving park experiences and recreational opportunities will be a top priority for me, and this will include building on efforts to improve facilities such as launch ramps, picnic areas, campgrounds and the visitor center,” Goodro said. “We also need to be ready to swiftly respond to adjusting water levels and ensure that we have the plans in place to take action.”

In a 26-year career, Goodro has held park ranger positions at county, state and federal parks.

She was previously the superintendent of Lake Clark National Park and Preserve in Anchorage, Alaska, and field manager for the Bureau of Land Management in El Centro, California.

Her National Park Service experience includes posts at Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area in Washington, North Cascades National Park in Washington, Glacier National Park in Montana, Yosemite National Park in California, Crater Lake National Park in Oregon and Glacier Bay National Park in Alaska.

Goodro, her spouse, Melinda, and their dogs, Qynn and Moose, will be moving to Nevada in late April.