Real Trump win is hard to find

In the March 14 letter “Liberals digging their own graves,” the writer stated that the Democrats are spending too much time attempting to destroy President Donald Trump, “a successful president in the midst of great achievements in both the domestic and foreign arenas.”

This reminds me of the late Sen. Patrick Moynihan’s quote: “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not to his own facts.”

Other than inheriting a robust economy from former President Barack Obama, name one other domestic success of the Trump era. Separating immigrant children from their parents, closing the government for the longest period in history, unsuccessful tariffs followed by costly bailouts of farmers? I don’t think so.

Great achievements in foreign arenas? Ordering withdrawal from Syria only to shortly thereafter rescind the same. North Korea, with no agreement to denuclearize and the only commitment being made was that by the U.S. to cease joint military operations with South Korea?

Yes, facts matter. Without recitation of accurate news, we fall victim to fake news espoused by grifters and con artists.