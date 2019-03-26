UNLV’s Amauri Hardy, Nick Blair begin transfer process

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Amauri Hardy became the latest UNLV player to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, as the junior guard announced that he will “explore other options” as a “Plan B” as he awaits the hiring of the next Rebels’ coach.

Hardy enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign, as he averaged 13.1 points and 3.5 assists per game while making 34.1 percent of his 3-point attempts in 2018-19. He started the final 19 games of the season.

Hardy made the announcement on his Twitter account:

Senior forward Nick Blair also entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, according to reports. The 6-foot-5 walk-on played key minutes for UNLV last season and posted 6.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

The NCAA allows players to enter their name into a web portal when they are considering a transfer. Once they are in the portal, coaches from other schools are then allowed to contact the players and begin a dialogue about transferring.

Hardy and Blair are the sixth and seventh players to enter their names into the transfer portal since the school fired Marvin Menzies as head coach on March 15. Shakur Juiston, Mbacke Diong, Joel Ntambwe, Cheickna Dembele and Jonthan Tchamwa Tchatchoua are also set to transfer.

