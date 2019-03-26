Woman, 81, injured in car crash dies at hospital

An 81-year-old woman injured in a car crash last week has died at a Las Vegas hospital, Metro Police said today.

The Clark County Coroner's Office notified Metro today that Mamie Tafras of Las Vegas died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

The crash happened about 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Patrick Lane and Sandhill Road, just east of McCarran International Airport, police said.

Tafras was headed east on Patrick when the car she was driving collided with an SUV headed south on Sandhill, police said. Police said one of the vehicles ran a red light at the intersection but did not indicate which one. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Two passengers in the car, a 63-year-old woman from Duck Creek, Utah, and a 59-year-old woman from Las Vegas, also were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the SUV, a 28-year-old Las Vegas man, suffered minor injuries, police said.