1 killed, 1 injured in fire in downtown Las Vegas

One man was killed and another injured in an early morning apartment fire in downtown Las Vegas, the city fire department said.

Dispatchers received several 911 calls about 3:20 a.m. of a house on fire in the 700 block of North First Street, just north of Main Street and Bonanza Road, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said.

Heavy flames and smoke were coming from the rear of a single-story house that had been divided into four small apartments, officials said. Firefighters forced their way into the apartment and found an unconscious man on the bedroom floor, officials said.

The man, who suffered severe burns, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name.

Another man, who escaped the fire, suffered a burn on the ear, officials said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and to be checked for smoke inhalation, officials said.

The surviving victim told investigators a sofa in the living room caught fire and that he tried to put it out, officials said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, officials said.

The fire gutted the apartment, doing an estimated $25,000 in damage, officials said.

The death marked the first fire-related fatality in Las Vegas this year. Last year, there were five fire-related deaths in the city.