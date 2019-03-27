Golden Knights visit desperate Avalanche with chance to clinch

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The last time they played, the Golden Knights quieted the Colorado Avalanche's top line of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog.

This time around, only MacKinnon is expected to play, and that just adds to Colorado's desperation as it tries to hold on to a playoff spot and the Golden Knights try to clinch one at 7 p.m.

"When they're losing two top players like that, it's definitely going to affect them a little bit, but they're playing good hockey," Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said.

Landeskog has missed nine games with a separated shoulder and Rantanen has missed two games with a midsection injury. The pair has combined for 156 this points this season, and the Golden Knights catch a break in not seeing them.

But the Golden Knights will see a team clinging to a playoff spot. The Avalanche enter tonight's game in the second Wild Card spot, up two games on Arizona with a game in hand. They host Arizona on Friday, and a regulation loss to Vegas tonight could turn Friday's contest into a de facto elimination game. It's not a must-win game, but it's pretty close.

The Golden Knights expect as much from Colorado.

"They're fighting for their lives," defenseman Brayden McNabb said. "We need a big effort. We've lost two in a row, so we're looking for a bounce-back game."

Vegas had the chance to clinch a Pacific Division playoff spot with a win Monday, but after a regulation loss and an Arizona win last night, the chance still exists tonight. If the Golden Knights get at least one point against the Avalanche, they're in.

Gallant said he expects defenseman Shea Theodore, who missed Monday's game, and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, who has missed the last three games, to return to the lineup tonight. Malcolm Subban will make his sixth-straight start, and the team is 3-1-1 with him in the net since Marc-Andre Fleury went down with a lower-body injury.

Emerson's Prediction: Golden Knights 3, Avalanche 2

Season record for predictions: Keefer 5-5, Emerson 20-13

TV: NBC Sports Network (DirecTV 220, Cox 38, CenturyLink 640)

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-120, Avalanche plus-100; over/under: 5.5 (minus-105, minus-105)

Golden Knights (42-28-6) (19-18-1 road), third place, Pacific Division

Coach: Gerard Gallant (second season)

Points leader: Mark Stone (70)

Goals leader: Mark Stone (32)

Assists leader: Mark Stone (38)

Expected goalie: Malcolm Subban (2.91 gaa, .903 save percentage)

Avalanche (34-29-13) (17-214-6 home), fifth place, Central Division; second place, Wild Card

Coach: Jared Bednar (third season)

Points leader: Nathan MacKinnon (92)

Goals leaders:Nathan MacKinnon (37)

Assists leader: Mikko Rantanen (56)

Expected goalie: Philipp Grubauer (2,71 gaa, .914 save percentage)

Golden Knights expected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Alex Tuch, Paul Stastny, Mark Stone, Tomas Nosek, Cody Eakin, Ryan Carpenter, William Carrier, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb, Nate Schmidt, Shea Theodore, Deryk Engelland, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller

Goalies

Maxime Lagace, Malcolm Subban