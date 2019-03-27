Man arrested in Las Vegas after body found in Nye County

METRO POLICE

A man is in custody in Las Vegas nearly a month after authorities discovered a body on the side of a road in Nye County's Amargosa Valley.

On March 1, Nye County sheriff deputies were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 95 and Nevada State Route 373, about 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas, where they found a dead man lying along the road, Metro Police said.

Metro and Nye County sheriff detectives determined Cristobal Ortiz-Hernandez, 33, to be a suspect and sometime later arrested him. He is in the Clark County Detention Center facing murder charges.

Police said Ortiz-Hernandez was involved in an altercation at a residence in the 7600 block of License Street, near Farm Road and Buffalo Drive in the far northwest valley. After, Ortiz-Hernandez took the victim's body to Nye County and left it on the roadside.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office, police said.