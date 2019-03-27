Shooting leaves man dead in southeast valley; suspects sought

A man riding a bike was killed Tuesday night when he was confronted by a group of men and shot in the southeast valley.

Metro Police said a man was with a second bicyclist about 10:50 p.m. in the 4800 block of Sacks Drive, near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, when they encountered several men on foot.

One of those in the group pulled out a rifle and began shooting at the bicyclists as they attempted to flee, police said. One of the targeted men was shot.

Arriving officers found the victim in the street with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His companion was not injured and remained on scene.

As of Wednesday night, police said no arrests have been made. Police said it is possible the victim and the suspect may have had an altercation a few days before the fatal shooting.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or at [email protected]