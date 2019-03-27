Letter: Students being hung out to dry

The Trump administration announced it would push for limits on how much money graduate students and parents of undergraduate students may borrow from the federal government to pay for college.

As a parent of a student who is about to graduate from veterinary college and begin her career with $300,000 in debt, I would like to point out some of the flaws of this position.

All her life, my daughter wanted to care for and treat animals. She worked hard, was able to get through an undergraduate program by working, applying for grants and earning scholarships.

When it came time to go to vet school, she had to apply for loans. With the limited number of vet colleges in the U.S., she had to apply to an out-of-state school, which cost her close to $75,000 per year. Her loans are being borrowed at a rate of 6-7 percent. Interest is added onto the principal and, in many cases, loan balances get higher as time goes on because the payee has to make smaller payments in order to compensate for living expenses and debt payment.

My suggestion to the Trump administration is to rethink the system, lower the interest rate to 1 percent, allow for more work programs for debt forgiveness and make an investment in the future of our country. We need doctors, lawyers, teachers, vets, nurses, etc., but many are not going into these professions because the debt they face is insurmountable. Isnâ€™t it time we helped them?