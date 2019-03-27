Sun on the Strip Podcast: Donny & Marie, Jimmy Kimmel, Elon Musk’s underground tunnels and more

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau
Wednesday, March 27, 2019 | 2 a.m.
Sun on the Strip
March 27, 2019
The Boring Company's underground tunnel transportation system, Donny & Marie, Jimmy Kimmel, the High Roller and more.
On this episode of the Sun on the Strip, entertainment writer Brock Radke welcomes Las Vegas weekly senior editor Geoff Carter to talk about all this week’s Strip showbiz news:
- The LVCVA approves Elon Musk’s Boring Company plans to build an underground transportation system to support the Las Vegas Convention Center.
- Las Vegas remains the top tradeshow destination in the country.
- Donny & Marie are wrapping up their Flamingo residency in November.
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live” is taping a week’s worth of shows at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.
- The High Roller Observation Wheel turns five years old this week.
- Madame Tussauds is taking it back to the 1990s and inviting you to sleep over.
- There’s a new lounge at the Trop and renovations coming soon to the Bellagio’s lounges.
- What’s taking over the Strip this week?