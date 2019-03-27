UNLV to name T.J. Otzelberger basketball coach Otzelberger, 41, led South Dakota State to two NCAA tournaments in three years

UNLV is set to hire T.J. Otzelberger as its next men’s basketball coach, according to Las Vegas Sun sources.

Otzelberger, 41, has spent the last three years as the head coach at South Dakota State, where he compiled a record of 70-33 and made two trips to the NCAA tournament. The Jackrabbits went 35-11 in the Summit League during that stretch, including two regular-season titles (2018, 2019) and two conference-tournament wins (2017, 2018).

South Dakota State fielded one of the country’s most powerful offenses in 2018-19, scoring 84.5 points per game, which ranked fifth in the nation. SDSU also ranked third in points per possession (1.055). The year prior, the Jackrabbits ranked seventh in scoring (84.5 points per game) and sixth nationally in efficiency (1.034 points per possession).

A Wisconsin native, Otzelberger played college ball at Division-III Wisconsin-Whitewater. After three years as a high-school coach in Wisconsin, he took an assistant coaching job at Chipola College for the 2004-05 season. After one year at the juco level, he was hired as an assistant at Iowa State under Greg McDermott in 2006. When McDermott left for Creighton, Fred Hoiberg took over at Iowa State and kept Otzelberger on staff from 2010 through 2013.

Otzelberger developed a reputation as an ace recruiter under Hoiberg. During their four-year stint at Iowa State together, the Cyclones added four 4-star recruits and numerous highly-rated transfers.

Otzelberger left Iowa State for an assistant position at Washington from 2013-15. He then returned for one season at Iowa State (2015-16) before getting the top job at South Dakota State.

While his track record as a head coach is limited, Otzelberger fits the profile that UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois appeared to prefer during her search. His fast-paced offense and upside as a recruiter made him an intriguing fit at a school that should be able to attract more talented players than South Dakota State.

