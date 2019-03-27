Wildfire burning at Clark County Wetlands Park

A fire was burning this morning at the Clark County Wetlands Park, north of Sam Boyd Stadium, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

There was no estimate of the size of the fire.

The Bureau of Land Management was responding to the blaze, officials said. The park has a contract with the BLM to fight wildfires, officials said.

The Clark County Fire Department will assist as needed, officials said.

The park is in the east valley, in the area of Boulder Highway and Russell Road.