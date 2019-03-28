Clean energy bill is a winner

I am overjoyed to see legislation introduced by state Sen. Chris Brooks that would increase our state's Renewable Portfolio Standard to 50 percent by 2030.

Clean energy is more reliable and costs less per megawatt hour to build and operate, which is why NV Energy is not opposing this legislation. It is also why businesses of all kinds are seeking more renewable power. The additional clean energy jobs created by higher demand cannot be offshored, and they pay very well.

More public and private investment in solar and wind (without any ongoing fuel costs) will keep power rates low for ratepayers. This bill should be passed and signed into law immediately.