Former Gorman star Martell looking to add to Miami’s ‘history’ and ‘swagger’

Jay LaPrete / AP

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — As a highly rated prospect out of powerhouse high school program Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Tate Martell had his pick of college programs as coach after coach made their way to the desert to watch him play.

The eventual U.S. Army All-American and USA Today National Player of the Year reveled in the spotlight, his big arm helping him draw even the attention of CBS' renowned 60 Minutes, which featured him as a 14-year-old budding quarterback prodigy who'd learned from one of the best coaches in the game, Steve Clarkson.

Yet the Hurricanes never came calling, as much as Martell hoped they would. The quarterback even listed Miami as one of his preferred choices during the recruiting process in an effort to try to get the attention of coaches in Coral Gables.

It took a while — and a brief stint at Ohio State — but Martell is finally a Hurricane.

"I'm just glad I'm here now," the quarterback said Tuesday with a slight smile.

The feeling, by all accounts, seems to be mutual.

Last fall, as the Hurricanes struggled to a 7-6 season and saw their hopes of repeating as the ACC's Coastal Division champion disappear, there's no question issues at quarterback took their toll on the offense.

Both Malik Rosier and N'Kosi Perry struggled with their accuracy and couldn't get into much of a rhythm. Frustrated, former Miami coach Mark Richt had the pair alternating starts in an effort to find any kind of solution that worked.

That solution never came, with Miami averaging a mere 167.3 passing yards per game, ranking 113th among the nation's 130 FBS programs.

When Richt abruptly retired in December and former defensive coordinator Manny Diaz took the reins of the Hurricanes program, he made no secret about the fact improving Miami's quarterback play would be his biggest challenge and if that meant the Hurricanes had to look outside Coral Gables to do it, they would.

Martell, who opted to transfer from Ohio State after former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer retired and former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields transferred in to play for new coach Ryan Day, seemed an intriguing option.

Though he played sparingly during his time in Columbus, Martell had put together a dazzling resume at Bishop Gorman with a 43-0 record as a starter, throwing for 7,507 yards and 113 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. He rushed for an additional 2,294 yards and 35 more scores for the national champion Gaels and earned first-team All-State honors in his three years as a starter.

Eventually, he was named the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the nation by three of the nation's major recruiting sites, 247Sports, Rivals and Scout. And if all of that weren't enough, at Bishop Gorman he played with current Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan and incoming safety Bubba Bolden, both of whom worked to bring Martell to Coral Gables.

"He's a 5-11 little white dude with tattoos, running around with high energy, cocky. Just loves the swag. His swag is so Miami," Jordan said. "Tate, he's going to fit in and he's elite. Elite. Just simple as that. Elite."

Diaz and new Miami offensive coordinator Dan Enos felt confident Martell could make a difference for the Hurricanes. And after meeting with both coaches and learning more about Enos' approach and plans for the offense, Martell agreed.

"If everything worked out when I was kind of going through the process, when I was visiting schools, if it checked off all the boxes that I wanted, then this is where I was coming," the 21-year-old quarterback said.

He announced in January he was joining the Hurricanes and last week, the NCAA granted Martell a waiver that will allow him to play immediately without sitting out the year typically required of non-graduate transfers.

Suddenly, Miami's quarterback competition — which features Perry and redshirt freshman Jarren Williams, who did not play much last season — got a jolt.

But as Martell, Perry and Williams soon learned, it wouldn't exactly be easy.

The trio has had its share of issues through the first week of spring practice as they've tried to learn Enos' offense and tweak their mechanics to better do what he is asking.

And while Martell appreciates the offense's versatility and its West Coast passing elements, he concedes it's been an adjustment to go back purely under center, something he hasn't done much of since his sophomore year of high school.

That's required him to adjust his footwork and how he handles the ball, which means some of his first passes as a Hurricane have been ugly and off-target.

Neither he nor Enos, though, are discouraged — not this early in the process.

"Right now we're trying to install the basics of the offense and trying to get all 11 guys to do exactly what they need to do. [That's] not easy, especially in this offense," Martell said. "It's an NFL system, it's a West Coast passing system, under center, shotgun. You have it all in this system. ... You can pull up clips of pretty much any NFL system and you'll see a lot of it that's in this system."

Added Enos, "From a fundamental technique standpoint, we have a long way to go on just taking a proper drop, the mechanics, where our eyes and feet go. We're making strides, but it's been a slow process, as you would expect. We've only had four practices. We don't get to work with them on the off-days as far as their technique and fundamentals. Certainly, we'll continue to make strides this spring. But where I think the biggest development work will occur will be from April 20 until we report in July, if that makes sense."