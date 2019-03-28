Police: Standoff ‘resolved’ at hotel hours after man killed

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A standoff between law enforcement agents and two people barricaded inside a hotel ended about 15 hours after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting there, police said Thursday.

Police provided no further information, but ambulances were seen near the hotel. A stretcher was brought out with someone on it.

The standoff began Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. when a man with a gun in his hand "engaged" with police and Drug Enforcement Administration agents outside the Quality Inn in Manchester, near Interstate 293 in a busy area that includes a shopping mall.

Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati said a Manchester police officer and a DEA agent both fired their weapons.

Authorities on Thursday identified the man killed as Stephen Marshall, 51, of Manchester. Marshall was pronounced dead at the hospital and an autopsy was scheduled.

Officials said an active standoff went on between officers and the two people barricaded in the hotel room throughout the night into Thursday morning.

Police made contact with them at one point. Multiple shots were fired and SWAT team members deployed chemical agents inside the room.

Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said Manchester police officers were "attacked."

"It's something that we can't tolerate. It's something that we're not going to tolerate," he said.

Police had evacuated the hotel and a nearby restaurant.

Kathy McCormack contributed from Concord, New Hampshire.