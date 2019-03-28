Time to lend a hand to educators

For years, Nevada’s K-12 public education system has gone underfunded, and classroom resources are woefully scarce. As a result, it’s common knowledge that educators spend money out of pocket on supplies to support students throughout the school year.

A May 2018 report from the National Center for Education Statistics indicated 94 percent of teachers spend their own money on supplies, and that spending averages $479 per teacher. These figures are much higher for those working in low-income areas. According to a May 2018 Forbes magazine article, teachers at high-poverty schools spend almost $150 more annually than their counterparts teaching in affluent areas.

Some teachers have resorted to crowdfunding sites to raise money to purchase needed classroom supplies. The most common items purchased were basic classroom supplies, such as pencils, pens and paper.

In 2015, the Nevada Legislature recognized this problem, and provided for the reimbursement of teachers for out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with purchasing necessary school supplies for their classrooms. The first round of appropriations included $2.5 million in each fiscal year of the 2015-17 biennium to the newly created Teachers’ School Supplies Reimbursement Account.

To the extent that money is available, each teacher is eligible to receive up to $250 each fiscal year. Gov. Steve Sisolak’s budget proposal would increase the appropriation amount for teaching supply reimbursements to $4.5 million.

However, there are other school personnel who also spend their personal funds to make schools the nurturing environment students need to succeed. Similarly, K-12 school counselors accrue unreimbursed expenses on things such as mandated lessons and group activities. Moreover, long-term substitutes spend their own money on many of the same education classroom supplies as the items purchased by teachers for their students, making it difficult for aspiring full-time teachers to stay in the field.

Unfortunately, current law excludes these types of school personnel from receiving reimbursements for work-related expenses.

This year, we have an opportunity to address this discrepancy and ensure that more dollars reach the classroom. Recently, I introduced Assembly Bill 237, which would expand reimbursement eligibility to more educational personnel within a school district or charter school, including counselors, paraprofessionals and long-term substitutes. I am also proposing that the program be changed from a reimbursement method to an annual stipend. This process would greatly reduce the administrative burden required for tracking receipts for individual purchases and would get needed resources to educators in every classroom.

Our teachers and other educational professionals should not feel compelled to pay for items used by schoolchildren in their daily activities out of their personal salaries.

Although it seems absurd that items such as tissues, disinfecting wipes and supplies for science experiments are not supplied by the schools themselves, it has simply become the norm that these items are not provided, and school personnel are told to “make due.” Assembly Bill 237, in its own small way, aims to right that wrong.

Connie Munk represents Nevada Assembly’s 4th District, located in northwest Las Vegas.