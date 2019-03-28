We’re destroying our own nation

The United States is not No. 1, at least in the categories we’d like to be. According to Ranking America (2015), the U.S. is first in obesity, anxiety disorders, prisoners, energy use per person, health expenditures and cocaine use. We’re 14th in education and have highest number of super-rich citizens.

Who’s eating our lunch? China. Case in point: Its Silk Road Initiative — infrastructure development/investment initiatives, railways, pipelines, highways and streamlined border crossings through 68 countries. It’s been referred to as a Trojan horse for China-led regional development and military expansion. Additionally, China plans to build 50 special economic zones. It will lend as much as $8 trillion for infrastructure in 68 countries. That’s 65 percent of the global population and a third of global GDP, according to McKinsey Consulting.

According to Fortune magazine, China will overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy by 2030.

China is building bridges, literally and metaphorically. We’re building walls, name calling, blaming others for inactivity, pointing fingers, etc. People are being distracted by nonsense. Politicians are only concerned about themselves. The rich get richer while the middle class gets squeezed.

So, this is our national emergency, playing out right before our eyes and no one is minding the store.

Ariel Durant said, “A great civilization is not conquered from without until it has destroyed itself from within.”