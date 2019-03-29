1 man killed, 1 wounded in shooting near downtown Las Vegas

Two men were shot, one fatally, Thursday night in a neighborhood near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway, according to Metro Police.

Officers were dispatched about 8:55 p.m. to the 600 block of 12th Street, near downtown Las Vegas, after neighbors reported hearing shots and found the victims, police said.

Both men were taken to University Medical Center, where one was later pronounced dead, police said. The other man suffered what appeared to be nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

No suspects or motive have been identified, police said.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the name of the deceased victim.

Anyone with any information should contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or by email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.