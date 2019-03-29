2 motorcyclists killed in separate crashes

Two motorcyclist were killed in separate crashes, one colliding with a delivery truck and the other crashing into a block wall, according to Metro Police.

A motorcycle was speeding west on Warm Springs Road about 7:16 p.m. Thursday when it collided with a delivery van that was headed east and making a left turn onto Placid Street, according to Metro Police.

The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old Las Vegas man, was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the van, a 28-year-old Las Vegas man, was not injured. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

In the other crash, a motorcyclist was riding west on Starr Avenue about 12:35 a.m. today when he failed to maintain the travel lane and crashed into a wall at Valley View Boulevard, police said. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 24-year-old Las Vegas man's name was not released, pending notification of his family, police said. The wreck remains under investigation, police said.