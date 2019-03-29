Before deficit gets out of control, lawmakers should act responsibly

The downgraded economic forecasts issued this month by the Federal Reserve and the Business Roundtable were bummers in and of themselves. But factor in the effect that a slowing economy would likely have on the federal budget deficit, and the picture gets even worse.

This is a gathering storm that is being driven by several factors. Among them:

• The deficit hit a record monthly level in February and is running around $1 trillion for the year. That’s due to congressional lawmakers in both parties who have thrown fiscal responsibility out of the window and a president who reportedly told senior White House officials that he didn’t care about running up the national debt because he’d be out of office when the situation came to a head.

• Unlike in previous times when the economy was on an upswing, Washington hasn’t paid down the national debt in recent years. Instead, President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans cut taxes, which reduced tax revenue, and went full speed ahead on spending.

• The Fed and the group of elite CEOs who generate the Business Roundtable economic outlook both offered lackluster forecasts on annual economic growth — 2.1 percent for the Fed and 2.5 percent for the Business Roundtable.

If the forecasts turn out to be correct, tax revenue could be on the verge of flattening or even declining. And that, combined with the size of the deficit, would create any number of serious repercussions.

Ostensibly, there will eventually need to be spending cuts, which could affect safety net programs, education and health care. Tax increases would be another possibility.

But given the current fiscal mindset in Washington and the fact that both spending cuts and tax hikes would draw backlash from various demographic groups, the more likely outcome is that lawmakers will keep right on adding to the deficit. That approach is problematic too, as it would help fuel the runaway national debt of $22 trillion-plus, but lawmakers have clearly demonstrated that they’re happy to keep operating in debt as opposed to taking politically unpopular actions.

“I’ve been in Washington 30 years. I’ve never seen anything like this,” said the Brookings Institution’s Ron Haskins, an economics expert whose résumé includes 14 years on the staff of the House Ways and Means Committee. “You could make a very solid argument that this is the biggest problem facing the country. And it’s out of control.”

Haskins said that while rising deficits once were a source of concern in Washington, that’s no longer the case. Apathy reigns.

“Five years ago, we had a stellar group at Brookings that included half the former directors of the Congressional Budget Office, members of the General Accounting Office, people like that,” he said this week during a visit to UNLV. “We’d hold events that were well attended, and The Washington Post and other newspapers reported on what we were doing because everybody was concerned about the deficit.

“Now, you couldn’t get five people in a room to talk about the deficit. It’s unbelievable.”

The reason behind the “meh” attitude isn’t clear, but a contributing factor may be that some economists feel the deficit simply isn’t a problem. Proponents of the Modern Monetary Theory say, in essence, that the government can’t go bankrupt because it can simply print more money when it needs it. In addition, the deficit translates to wealth in the private sector, so while heavy government spending incurs more debt, it benefits society. Proponents also argue that borrowing costs are low and aren’t showing signs of increasing anytime soon, which reduces the risk of carrying large debt.

But MMT, as it’s known, has plenty of detractors who are concerned that printing too much currency will eventually devalue it, leading to inflation and a host of downstream consequences that could include insolvency.

“The problem is that if they’re wrong, then what?” Haskins said, referring to MMT advocates. “And the answer is spend less or increase taxes.”

The potential ramifications of that outcome make the mind reel, such as reductions in Social Security benefits, cuts in Medicare and Medicaid protections, depletion of disaster-relief funding, more years of neglecting the nation’s sagging infrastructure, etc.

That being the case, the rational approach is for lawmakers to buck up and start controlling the deficit now, while the economy is still growing. Mild spending reductions or modest tax increases today could help head off drastic consequences later.