Henderson man, 28, killed in single-car crash

A man was killed early today when the car he was driving went out of control and crashed into a parked vehicle and a block wall, Metro Police said.

The car was speeding south on Boulder Highway, near Dalhart Street, about 3:20 a.m. when it hit a raised barrier in the median, spun across the southbound lanes and crashed into a parked SUV, a block wall and a fence in a parking lot, police said.

The driver, a 28-year-old Henderson man, was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from the car, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released, pending notification of his family, police said.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.