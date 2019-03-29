Golden Knights near full health facing Minnesota Wild

Take a look at the standings and it's easy to make the case that the remaining five games won't make much difference in the Golden Knights' postseason seeding. They're pretty locked into the third spot in the Pacific Division and a date with the San Jose Sharks in the first round.

What will make a difference is who is healthy when that series begins. The Golden Knights have had a swath of minor injuries the past few weeks, but with the return of Max Pacioretty for today's 7 p.m. contest with the Minnesota Wild, Vegas is nearing full health at the most important time of the year.

"I've had my fair share of injuries this year. It seemed like always when I was picking up some momentum, so that part is frustrating. But it's nice to only be away for three games," Pacioretty said of his scary-looking injury. "We want to make sure that everybody is feeling good about their game at the right time of year. We feel we have that."

Pacioretty, who missed three games with an apparent leg injury, is a key contributor to the offense and the power play, which scored six goals over the last three games and went 1-for-7 with an extra man.

In the last few weeks, regulars Pacioretty, Marc-Andre Fleury, Shea Theodore and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare have missed time with some sort of malady. All but Fleury (lower body) are expected to play tonight.

"When you look down the stretch, you want to be playing well, but especially going into playoffs you want to have everyone healthy and ready to go," Theodore said. "I think we've done a good job managing that, and it seems like everyone is good to go."

Coach Gerard Gallant insists he is not resting players. Vegas is one point or an Arizona Coyotes loss away from clinching a postseason berth, and would like to get that out of the way.

"You play through it when you can play through it," Gallant said. "I'm not resting players."

Emerson's Prediction: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2

Season record for predictions: Keefer 5-5, Emerson 20-14

TV: NBC Sports Network (DirecTV 220, Cox 38, CenturyLink 640)

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-200, Wild plus-170; over/under: 5.5 (minus-110, minus-110)

Golden Knights (42-29-6) (23-10-5 home), third place, Pacific Division

Coach: Gerard Gallant (second season)

Points leader: Mark Stone (71)

Goals leader: Mark Stone (32)

Assists leader: Mark Stone (39)

Expected goalie: Malcolm Subban (2.98 gaa, .901 save percentage)

Wild (35-33-9) (20-16-2 road), sixth place, Central Division; fourth place, Wild Card

Coach: Bruce Boudreau (third season)

Points leader: Zach Parise (59)

Goals leaders: Zach Parise (26)

Assists leader: Ryan Suter (39)

Expected goalie: Devan Dubnyk (2.58 gaa, .912 save percentage)

Golden Knights expected lineup

Forwards

Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Max Pacioretty, Paul Stastny, Mark Stone, Ryan Carpenter, Cody Eakin, Alex Tuch, William Carrier, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Ryan Reaves

Defensemen

Brayden McNabb, Nate Schmidt, Shea Theodore, Deryk Engelland, Jon Merrill, Colin Miller

Goalies

Maxime Lagace, Malcolm Subban