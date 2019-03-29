Police: Clerk shoots, kills man trying to steal beer

A clerk at a gas station near downtown Las Vegas fatally shot a man today who was trying to steal a couple cases of beer, Metro Police said.

The shooting happened about 6:15 a.m. in the 900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North at Washington Avenue, police said.

A car pulled up and a man and woman went into the gas station convenience store, where the man grabbed two cases of beer and the woman took one case before walking out, police said. As they were getting into the car, the store manager ran out and grabbed the man’s shirt, pulling him out of the vehicle, police said.

They struggled briefly as the man tried to get back into the car, police said. That’s when a female store clerk ran outside and fired two shots into the car, hitting the man in the lower abdomen, police said.

The car, which was being driven by a third person, took off with the man and woman and drove to University Medical Center, police said. The wounded man was dropped off at the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman in the car has not been located, police said.

Investigators were interviewing the clerk who fired the shots, police said.