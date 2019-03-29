Top recruit Caleb Grill de-commits from South Dakota State; UNLV potential destination

T.J. Otzelberger’s first recruiting target at UNLV may have just presented itself, as 3-star guard Caleb Grill was granted a release from his letter of intent to South Dakota State on Friday.

Grill, a sharpshooter from Kansas, was the highest-rated recruit to commit to South Dakota State when he pledged in August 2018. But in the wake of Otzelberger’s departure for UNLV, Grill announced that he plans to reopen his recruitment:

Chris Grill, Caleb’s father and high school coach, said Otzelberger’s move wasn’t completely unexpected.

“Caleb had his vision of what it was going to be like moving forward next season,” Chris Grill said. “Don’t get me wrong, it’s not like we didn’t know that this was a possibility. But when you make that decision [to commit], you make it for all the reasons in place and T.J. was big part of that decision.”

Is Grill now the No. 1 priority for Otzelberger as he begins to build his version of the Runnin’ Rebels? At his introductory press conference on Thursday, the 41-year-old coach said he advised his former South Dakota State players and recruits to honor their commitments to the school. But now that Grill has reopened his recruitment, UNLV appears to make sense as a destination.

Grill scored 18.3 points per game as a senior at Maize High School and also averaged 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals. He ended his prep career as the school’s all-time leader in scoring and 3-point field goals (173). His outside shooting would make him a style fit in Otzelberger’s up-tempo offensive system.

Chris Grill said his son and Otzelberger still have a strong relationship and that if the coach were to pitch him on UNLV, they’d be willing to listen.

“A big reason he chose South Dakota State over some of the other schools is he developed a great relationship with T.J.,” Chris Grill said, “and T.J. was someone he wanted to learn from. That relationship is still pretty strong. I think it’s a possibility. Las Vegas is quite a ways away, but you can get pretty good flights from Wichita.”

Mike Grimala can be reached at 702-948-7844 or [email protected]. Follow Mike on Twitter at twitter.com/mikegrimala.