Senator guides a win for Nevada

The U.S. Forest Service has recommended that public lands in the Ruby Mountains in northeastern Nevada not be made available for oil and gas leasing. This is a victory for all Nevadans.

Sen Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., deserves special thanks. She has always had Nevadans’ backs when it comes to protecting the Ruby Mountains. The senator understands that these mountains attract a variety of sportsmen and outdoors enthusiasts, and are a key part of the tourism economy of the region.

I support Cortez Masto’s decision to introduce the Ruby Mountains Protection Act in the Senate to protect this area from any future attempts at oil and gas leasing. Our children and grandchildren will benefit from these protections.