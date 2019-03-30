Tap the potential of eco-tourism

Nevada has built its economy by being an international tourist destination, offering the best in entertainment, dining and nightlife.

The residents and businesses in Nevada have approached tourism with a professional eye for marketing and investment that has allowed our small community to flourish into one of Americaâ€™s fastest-growing metropolitan areas.

This approach has proven successful in gaming, dining and entertainment; we need to invest the same time and resources into eco-tourism.

Eco-tourism is responsible for generating an estimated $12 billion every year for the local economy and directly accounts for 87,000 jobs in the state. There is still a large untapped market for outdoor recreational activities, and Nevada should be proactive in our approach to eco-tourism.

I am asking that Nevada create an Office of Outdoor Recreation to maximize and promote ecotourism. Utah, Colorado, Montana, California, Washington and other states have created offices of their own and are benefiting from the boost in infrastructure and eco-tourism. Committing to conserving, promoting and valuing public lands can create a new industry and economic driver in our great state. Doing so can ensure that we are on the fast track to a better tomorrow.