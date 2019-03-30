Trump isn’t fooling us all

The president said he is for good health care for all and would provide that by repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. But he could not gain the votes in a Republican-controlled Congress, so he is doing everything he can to take affordable health care away from many people and make the system more difficult and costly.

The president said he was going to beat other countries into submission on trade through tariffs but wound up hurting farmers.

As President Abraham Lincoln said, “You can fool some of the people all the time and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all the people all of the time.” If you want honesty and competence in government, you must vote for people who are able to describe the real problems we face and then do something effective about them.