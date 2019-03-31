Annual legislative sessions would better serve the needs of Nevadans

State legislators are out to fatten their paychecks by raiding your wallet, some conservatives would tell Nevadans.

Sounds terrible. Until you realize it’s a spin job.

First, the facts. At issue is a Senate resolution whose central purpose isn’t to boost lawmakers’ pay but rather to establish annual legislative sessions. If it passes, lawmakers would meet for 90 days one year and 60 days the next, ending the current approach of holding one 120-day session every other year.

Where the spin comes in is a provision that would increase the number of days when lawmakers would be paid. Currently, that number is capped at the first 60 days of the session. If the bill is approved, legislators would be paid every day they work — 150 every two years.

Sounds pretty fair, doesn’t it? If you had to work more hours, you’d probably want to get paid for those hours.

Ah, but not to some in the government-is-evil crowd. They’re portraying the bill as a cash grab by greedy politicians, who they accuse of trying to sneak their way into a 150 percent pay raise.

Cue the “Psycho” shower soundtrack!

But in reality, this bill is nothing to fear.

Even if it were a pay raise and nothing else, there’s a strong argument that one is perfectly acceptable. Let’s remember that legislators aren’t asking for a higher rate, and they’re thoroughly justified in wanting to be paid for the days they work. As far as that 150 percent pay raise goes, that’s voodoo math based on the time that lawmakers are spending on the job versus what’s typically recognized as a pay raise — an hourly, weekly or annual rate increase.

Keep in mind, too, that lawmakers currently make $26,000 every other year, and are required to pay for their own travel costs, housing, etc.

At $13,000 per year plus expenses, they’re not getting fat off taxpayers. You could earn as much at a part-time job and skip the challenges that come with a leadership position — like, for instance, defending yourself against unfair attacks.

Beyond that, increasing the compensation can’t hurt in attracting highly qualified people to the Legislature. Being a state lawmaker isn’t exactly a snap in Nevada, as for many it requires weeks away from their family, after-hours work responding to inquiries from constituents, sacrifice of privacy, etc.

Legislators deserve to be paid fairly. A whopping $13,000 a year doesn’t come close to that standard.

But pay aside, a critical point in this discussion isn’t about being a Trojan horse for a pay raise, it’s about creating annual sessions. And in that respect, it’s desperately needed.

Yearly sessions are long overdue in Nevada, which has grown too large and complex to operate efficiently with a Legislature that meets only four months every two years.

The biennium model is bad for Nevada for a number of reasons. One, meeting four months every other year doesn’t provide enough time to address enormously complicated issues like the state’s struggling public education system, its inadequate mental health network and its dysfunctional higher-education umbrella structure, to name just a few. Two, it creates a logjam in the number of issues that can be addressed, as lawmakers and others flood the system with bills. Three, the combination of the volume of bills and the short time frame creates a mad rush at the end of every session to get legislation passed, often resulting in flawed laws.

Another key problem is that it makes budgeting difficult for state agencies, schools and the like, which are forced to base their requests on long-range projections that at times don’t play out. In a community as dynamic as Southern Nevada, predicting out over two or more years is a major challenge.

Of course, many conservatives don’t care about all of that. In the name of less government intrusion, they take the stance that the fewer days lawmakers are at work, the better.

But that’s not a responsible way to run a state and effectively administer all of the governmental services that contribute to the health and well-being of Nevadans — providing education to our children, maintaining public safety, attracting new employers to the state, maintaining our roads and bridges, protecting our environment and state parks, and many many more.

Keep in mind, too, that this isn’t a change that would happen overnight. The bill would need to be approved this year and in the 2021 session, then would go up for a statewide vote.

But it’s time to take that first step toward establishing annual sessions and giving lawmakers the pay they deserve.

There’s nothing underhanded about that.