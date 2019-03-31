Climate change demands action

Kudos to the thousands of students around the world who rallied recently for action on climate change. They protested what they see as the failures of their governments to take tough action on climate. I applaud the energy and commitment of these young people, because it is they, their younger siblings, and those yet unborn who will bear the brunt of the catastrophic effects of climate change long after those of us from older generations are gone. They will hold us to blame unless we take action now.

Our climate denier-in-chief, President Donald Trump, plans to convene a panel to question his own administration's assessment that climate change represents a national security risk. It will be led by an aggressive disbeliever in the science showing that greenhouse gases are contributing to global warming. This surely is a recipe for continued denial and inaction.

Fortunately, the House has introduced legislation, HR763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, that is a ray of hope that perhaps soon our government will finally stop stalling. The plan is not a tax. It places an escalating fee on carbon production at its sources, with the net fees collected distributed to American households. Economists favor this revenue-neutral, bipartisan plan because it will be effective, good for people, and good for the economy. Let our members of Congress know we want them to formally cosponsor HR763.