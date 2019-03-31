Education has gone corporate

Universities should change their names to Yale Corp. or Duke Co., as they are now simply for-profit corporations. Tuition is raised because they know students and parents will get loans to attend. Once the university has been paid, your kids’ education is not a real concern.

Universities use the tuition to build football stadiums for $100 million and hire a head coach for $5 million a year, just as any company constructs a building and hires a CEO.

Universities will continue to do what they’re doing now because they can; who believes college, except maybe state schools, will ever be free?

Even if college was made free, why does anyone think more students would attend? High school is free and the dropout rate is astronomical. Unfortunately, like the prison system, colleges are now profit centers for the purpose of making more money from the football and basketball teams.