Could Nevada bill to join popular-vote compact have unintended consequences?

CARSON CITY — The 2000 and 2016 elections took place in two very different political climates, but the outcomes were similar — both elected Republicans who lost the popular vote.

Those two presidents, George W. Bush and Donald Trump, were the first to win the presidency while losing the popular vote in over 100 years. The last election before Bush in which that scenario occurred was in 1888, when Republican Benjamin Harrison lost the popular vote but defeated Democratic incumbent Grover Cleveland.

In Nevada (and quite a few other states), there’s a bill for that. Assembly Bill 186 would tie Nevada’s electoral votes to the nationwide popular vote. It’s part of a push from generally left-leaning states to create equivalent non-binding agreements, which have been enacted in 15 states.

Even if the bill passes, it wouldn’t have much impact as of now. There are not enough states currently in the compact to award enough electoral votes to the popular vote winner to win the election.

As a refresher, a candidate must win 270 electoral votes to win a presidential election — an absolute majority of the 538 total electors.

The Electoral College debate essentially falls into two camps — those who think the college keeps smaller states from being overrun by population centers in states like California and New York, and those who think the elimination of the college would expand the political process to include states not commonly considered battleground states.

The former thought holds that, by not allowing a direct popular vote, candidates cannot focus solely on high-population states.

Take, say, Texas, California and New York. Those three states together make up around 88 million people and 122 Electoral College votes. Proponents of the college say it helps control the influence of these population centers.

An example of the anti-Electoral College thought is as such: Mississippi is a solidly Republican state, so Republican presidential candidates don’t campaign as much there because the state will almost never swing blue, and Democratic candidates won’t campaign there for the same reason.

The thinking goes that, if the popular vote elected the president, candidates couldn’t write off states that remain solidly red or blue, as in this situation a Democratic voter in Mississippi would have the same worth vote-wise as a Republican one.

One of the primary sponsors of the legislation, Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson, D-North Las Vegas, said the bill is a response to the national conversation around the Electoral College.

“Whenever you’re doing legislation, a lot of times we look at what’s really happening in the United States and then you want to match it with what could be complimentary to the vision in our state,” Thompson said. “And, for me, I felt that national popular vote was a great direction for Nevada. It’s where we are — instead of having our electors as the winner-take-all in our state, we do it on the national popular vote.”

Thompson said the bill would not remove the Electoral College entirely, rather, it would change how the state allocates its electoral votes. “The Electoral College will stay intact,” Thompson said.

Brittney Miller, D-Las Vegas and one of the bill’s sponsors, said she supports the bill because she thinks it will encourage people to vote.

“There’s quite a narrative out there that our vote doesn’t count, my vote doesn’t matter,” she said. “And when that’s said it’s always pointing directly to the presidency.”

Miller said that if these bills were to go into effect, voters would be less constrained by geography.

“Republicans in California will essentially fuse with the heavily Republican-leaning Texas, for instance, which is also very populated,” she said.

Thompson said he’s seen younger voters speak out in favor of the bill, a sign that he sees as promising for its future.

“One thing that I see that’s really refreshing is that our future generations of voters ... have come forth and have said that this is the route they want to go,” Thompson said.

The bill does have its opponents, who see it as a way to strip the voters of their say in a national election. After all, for example, if a Republican won the popular vote, but a Democrat won Nevada, Nevada’s electoral votes would go to the Republican under the agreement.

In a committee hearing last week, while there was support for the bill, opposition from the right was substantial.

Jim DeGraffenreid, vice chairman of the Nevada Republican Party and chairman of the Douglas County Republican Party, filed a statement in opposition to the bill.

“The Electoral College exists because the framers of the Constitution believed that each state should matter in selecting the president,” his statement read. “To suggest that a state should disregard its own voters and instead follow the will of voters in some other state is the exact opposite of what the framers intended.”

Eric Herzik, chair of the political science department at UNR, said the bill could create some issues in certain circumstances, likening a push for it in other states to a possible end run around the Electoral College.

If the state’s electors were to be pledged to a candidate who lost the Nevada vote, Herzik said he would “imagine that there would be outrage."

If the bill is scheduled for and passes a work session, it will be sent to the Senate floor for a final vote.