New report tracks rise in anti-Semitic acts across country

Denis Poroy / AP

The anti-Semitic tirade was uploaded to the internet Saturday morning, about an hour before authorities allege its apparent author stormed a Southern California synagogue, mowing down a woman and wounding three others.

In his manifesto, John Earnest, 19 — a white supremacist — reportedly praised the killer at the Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue who executed 11 worshippers exactly six months prior.

The mass shooting was tallied in the Anti-Defamation League’s 2018 Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents released Tuesday.

The report showed that while reports of vandalism were down nationwide from the previous year, assault and harassment incidents were up.

Although there were about 100 fewer total incidents reported in 2018 (1,879) than the previous year, the number is still at historically high levels, the ADL said. For example, only 942 total incidents were reported in 2015.

The latest total figure is the third-highest since ADL began to track the data in 1979, according to the Associated Press.

Nationally, 39 victims were physically assaulted in 2018 (up from 19 in 2017); 1,066 were verbally attacked (compared to 1,015), and 774 objects were vandalized (down from 952), according to the report.

Nevada saw decreases in harassments and assaults, and the number of assaults reported remained at zero, according to the report.

But although the dozen incidents reported in Nevada in 2018 is fewer than the 17 reported in 2017, it’s still four-fold what it was in 2015 and six-fold what it was in 2016.

Four victims were harassed and eight objects defaced last year in Nevada, according to the report. Incidents included arms shooting up in Nazi salutes and swastika graffiti, said Jolie Brislin, the regional director of the ADL in Nevada.

The internet, emboldened extremists — some of whom are white supremacists — and anti-Israel rhetoric invoke anti-Jewish tropes that contributed to an environment in which Jews feel marginalized, Brislin said.

The internet can be a “Nazi rally, 24 hours a day,” said Brislin, quoting something she’d recently heard. That means like-minded anti-Semites are more likely to freely act out their animosity.

Americans must speak out against hate, and not just the kind inflicted on Jewish communities, Brislin said.

That’s where education comes in.

When there’s awareness, more people are likely to report misbehavior, Brislin said. “We have to really open our eyes.”

“I think that we have to remember that not one person is responsible for the rising trend of anti-Semitic incidents,” Brislin said. “But every person matters in denouncing them” whether it be a parent-teacher association president, the president of a corporation or the president of the United States."

While many of the acts tallied by the ADL may appear to be “relatively minor,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO and national director of the organization, they shouldn’t be dismissed. “If we don’t stop the smaller incidents in their tracks, we may end up with major acts of violence,” he said in the report.

Over the weekend, an estimated crowd of 1,200 participated in the ADL’s annual Walk Against Hate march. That meant “1,200 people took a step in the right direction,” Brislin said.

To report an incident to the ADL, visit adl.org/reportincident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.