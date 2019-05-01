On matters of public safety, state law is not always one-size-fits-all

When it comes to maintaining gun safety, the smaller communities of Nevada simply aren’t playing the same game as Las Vegas.

That’s not to knock the rural areas. It’s simply a statement of fact.

With 42 million-plus visitors coming to Southern Nevada annually, it’s to the credit of Clark County commissioners that they’re already talking about enhancing gun safety measures for the Las Vegas Strip.

That conversation is a bit speculative at this point, due to a state law that prevents local governments from passing gun measures any stricter than those in Nevada statutes.

But with the Legislature considering a bill that would eliminate that terrible law, it’s perfectly fine for commissioners to already be discussing local policy that would protect the millions of visitors who visit the Strip and tens of thousands of Las Vegas residents who work there.

Commissioners Justin Jones and Tick Segerblom have been pondering new measures, with both indicating they’d be interested in making the Strip a gun-free zone on major holidays when Las Vegas draws its biggest crowds. Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick also has expressed qualified support for additional safety measures, while Segerblom told the Associated Press he’d also like to hold a discussion over adopting a ban on assault-style weapons, handgun regulations and limitations on ammunition.

These would be sweeping measures, no doubt, and it’s anybody’s guess how they would work; 21st century Las Vegas isn’t 1800s Dodge City, after all — we can’t simply post street signs directing people to check their guns with the sheriff.

But keep in mind, this is just the talking stage. That’s what the governmental process is about — taking input from people with varying views, massaging proposals if necessary and, when all goes well, producing good policy.

No question, though, this is a subject well worth exploring. And it’s one that has significant consequences not only for Las Vegas but the entire state.

Maintaining security on the Strip is vital not only to our safety but to our economy.

To preserve the fun-filled Las Vegas experience that forms the backbone of our marketing efforts, it’s critical that visitors focus on enjoyment instead of worrying that they and their families are at risk. Tourists who don’t feel safe may not come back.

Meanwhile, and this can’t be stressed enough, we owe it to our family members and friends who work on the Strip to help make their workplaces safe.

Except in the hands of law enforcement authorities and security personnel, guns and the Strip are a remarkably dangerous mix. It’s a place where the National Rifle Association’s theory about good guys with guns being the best defense for bad guys with guns holds particularly untrue. Amid the crowds, the movement and the excitement, it would be easy for an untrained person to become confused and make a situation worse despite having the best intentions to protect people.

Again, there’s a long way to go and a huge number of questions to be asked about how any new regulations for the Strip would work. There have already been complaints that allowing locals to craft their own regulations would lead to patchwork laws that unwittingly make lawbreakers out of individuals who are simply unaware of the rules from place to place.

These and many other issues have to be worked out. But it’s reassuring that our local leaders have the issue in mind.

Meanwhile, we trust that state lawmakers will pass the legislation doing away with the state restrictions on local policy.

That bill was a terrible piece of legislation, passed in 2015 when Republicans controlled the governor’s office and both chambers of the Legislature. It went through the process fairly quietly, but its ugly effects became known after the Oct. 1 shooting. That’s when Gov. Steve Sisolak, who was then Clark County Commission chairman, tried to introduce a bump-stock prohibition but was informed that the ban would violate the state law.

As the shooting showed, though, different communities in Nevada can have vastly different needs when it comes to gun safety.