Police: Missing man may be in distress

Metro Police say they are looking for a missing man who might be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Robert Robins, 61, was last seen about 1 p.m. Tuesday near the 2600 block of Alicialynn Way, in the area of Sahara Avenue between Nellis and Lamb boulevards, police said. He has only lived in the area a short time and may not be familiar with his surroundings, police said.

Robins was wearing all black — a hat, short-sleeved shirt, pants and shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Metro at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or via email at [email protected].