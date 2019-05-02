How to contact your public officials in Southern Nevada

Thursday, May 2, 2019 | 2 a.m.
Congress
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Las Vegas
333 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 8016
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Phone: 702-388-5020
Reno
400 S. Virginia St., Suite 902
Courthouse and Federal Building
Reno, NV 89501
Phone: 775-686-5750
Washington, D.C.
204 Russell Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Phone: 202-224-3542
*Email: cortezmasto.senate.gov/contact/connect
____________
Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.
Washington, D.C.
G12 Dirksen Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Phone: 202-224-6244
Las Vegas
8930 West Sunset Road, Suite 230
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Phone: 702-388-0205
____________
Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.
Las Vegas
495 South Main St., Third Floor
Las Vegas, NV 89109
Phone: 702-220-9823
Washington, D.C.
2464 Rayburn House Office Building
Washington, D.C. 20515
Phone: 202-225-5965
*Email: titus.house.gov/contact/email-me
____________
Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev.
Reno
5310 Kietzke Lane, Suite 103
Reno, NV 89511
Phone: 775-686-5760
Washington, D.C.
332 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, D.C. 20515
Phone: 202-225-6155
Email: amodei.house.gov/email-me
____________
Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev.
Las Vegas
8872 S. Eastern Ave.
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Phone: 702-963-9336
Washington, D.C.
522 Cannon House Office building
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: 202-225-3252
*Email form: susielee.house.gov/contact
____________
Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev.
North Las Vegas
2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Suite 500
North Las Vegas, NV 89030
Phone: 702-963-9360
Washington, D.C.
1330 Longworth House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: 202-225-9894
*Email form: horsford.house.gov/contact
____________
State
Gov. Steve Sisolak
Las Vegas
Grant Sawyer State Office Building
555 E. Washington Ave., Suite 5100
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Phone: 702-486-2500
Carson City
State Capitol Building
101 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Phone: 775-684-5670
*Email: gov.nv.gov/contact/email-the-governor
*Denotes online form for email messages
____________
Attorney General Aaron Ford
Las Vegas
Grant Sawyer State Office Building
555 E. Washington Ave., Suite 3900
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Phone: 702-486-3420
Carson City
100 N. Carson St.
Carson City, NV 89701
Phone: 775-684-1100
Email: [email protected]
____________
Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske
North Las Vegas
2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North, 1st Floor (visitors), Suite 400 (mailing address)
North Las Vegas, NV 89030
Phone: 702-486-2880
Carson City
101 N. Carson St,, Suite 3
Carson City, NV 89701-3714
Phone: 775-684-5709
Email: [email protected]
____________
Treasurer Zach Conine
Las Vegas
Grant Sawyer State Office Building
555 E. Washington Ave., Suite 4600
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Carson City
101 N. Carson St., Suite 4
Carson City, NV 89701
Phone: 775-684-5600
Email: The department doesn’t have a general email address. For email addresses for specific services and departments, visit http://www.nevadatreasurer.gov/Contact/Contact/
____________
Clark County Commission
Address (for all commissioners):
Clark County Government Center
500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Sixth Floor
Las Vegas, NV 89155
Phone (for all commissioners): 702-455-3500
Email:
• Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, District B, chairwoman: [email protected]
• Commissioner Michael Naft, District A: [email protected]
• Commissioner Larry Brown, District C: [email protected]
• Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, District D: [email protected]
• Commissioner Tick Segerblom, District E: [email protected]
• Commissioner Justin Jones, District F: [email protected]
• Commissioner Jim Gibson, District G: [email protected]
____________
Cities
Las Vegas
The address for all elected leaders:
City Hall
495 S. Main St.
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Mayor Carolyn Goodman
Phone: 702-229-6241
Email: [email protected]
Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian, Ward 1
Phone: 702-229-2299
Email: [email protected]
Ward 2: Vacant
Phone: 702-229-6405
Staff email: [email protected]
Councilman Bob Coffin, Ward 3
Phone: 702-229-6405
Email: [email protected]
Councilman Stavros Anthony, Ward 4
Phone: 702-229-2524
Email: [email protected]
Councilman Cedric Crear, Ward 5
Phone: 702-229-6405
Email: [email protected]
Councilwoman Michele Fiore, Ward 6
Phone: 702-229-6154
Email: [email protected]
North Las Vegas
Address for mayor and council:
North Las Vegas City Hall
2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North
North Las Vegas, NV 89030
Mayor John Lee
Phone: 702-633-1007
Email: [email protected]
Councilman Isaac Barron, Ward 1
Phone: 702-633-1011
Email: [email protected]
Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, Ward 2
Phone: 702-633-1336
Email: [email protected]
Councilman Scott Black, Ward 3
Phone: 702-633-1010
Email: [email protected]
Councilman Richard Cherchio, Ward 4
Phone: 702-633-1194
Email: [email protected]
Henderson
Address for mayor and council:
Henderson City Hall
P.O. Box 95050
Henderson, NV 89009-5050
Mayor Debra March
Phone: 702-267-2406
Email: [email protected]
Councilwoman Gerri Schroder, Ward 1
Phone: 702-267-2403
Email: [email protected]
Councilman Dan Shaw, Ward 2
Phone: 702-267-2404
Email: [email protected]
Councilman John Marz, Ward 3
Phone: 702-267-2405
Email: [email protected]
Councilman Dan Stewart, Ward 4
Phone: 702-267-2402
Email: [email protected]
Mesquite
Address for all elected leaders
10 East Mesquite Blvd.
Mesquite, NV 89027
Phone number for all elected leaders: 702-346-5295
Mayor Allan Litman: [email protected]
Councilman George Gault: [email protected]
Councilwoman Annie Black: [email protected]
Councilman George Rapson: [email protected]
Councilwoman Sandra Ramaker: [email protected]gov
Councilman Brian Wursten: [email protected]
Boulder City
Address for all elected leaders:
City Hall
401 California Ave., Council Chambers
Boulder City, NV 89005
Phone number for all elected leaders: 702-293-9208
Mayor Rod Woodbury: [email protected]
Councilman Warren Harhay: [email protected]
Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt: [email protected]
Councilman Kiernan McManus: [email protected]
Councilman Rich Shuman: [email protected]
Laughlin
Address for Laughlin Town Advisory Board:
Regional Government Center Town Hall
101 Civic Way
Laughlin, NV 89029
Laughlin Town Manager Brian Paulson
Phone: 702-298-0828
Email: [email protected]
Laughlin Town Advisory Secretary Tammy Harris
Phone: 702-298-0828
Email: [email protected]
Laughlin Town Advisory Board members:
Gina Mackey, Chair: [email protected]
Kathy Ochs, Vice Chair: [email protected]
James Maniaci: [email protected]
Nile Smith: [email protected]
Kathleen Whitehead: [email protected]