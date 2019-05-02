Las Vegas Sun

May 2, 2019

How to contact your public officials in Southern Nevada

By

Congress

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Las Vegas

333 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 8016

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Phone: 702-388-5020

Reno

400 S. Virginia St., Suite 902

Courthouse and Federal Building

Reno, NV 89501

Phone: 775-686-5750

Washington, D.C.

204 Russell Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

Phone: 202-224-3542

*Email: cortezmasto.senate.gov/contact/connect

____________

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev.

Washington, D.C.

G12 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

Phone: 202-224-6244

Las Vegas

8930 West Sunset Road, Suite 230

Las Vegas, NV 89148

Phone: 702-388-0205

____________

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev.

Las Vegas

495 South Main St., Third Floor

Las Vegas, NV 89109

Phone: 702-220-9823

Washington, D.C.

2464 Rayburn House Office Building

Washington, D.C. 20515

Phone: 202-225-5965

*Email: titus.house.gov/contact/email-me

____________

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev.

Reno

5310 Kietzke Lane, Suite 103

Reno, NV 89511

Phone: 775-686-5760

Washington, D.C.

332 Cannon House Office Building

Washington, D.C. 20515

Phone: 202-225-6155

Email: amodei.house.gov/email-me

____________

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev.

Las Vegas

8872 S. Eastern Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89123

Phone: 702-963-9336

Washington, D.C.

522 Cannon House Office building

Washington, DC 20515

Phone: 202-225-3252

*Email form: susielee.house.gov/contact

____________

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev.

North Las Vegas

2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North, Suite 500

North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Phone: 702-963-9360

Washington, D.C.

1330 Longworth House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

Phone: 202-225-9894

*Email form: horsford.house.gov/contact

____________

State

Gov. Steve Sisolak

Las Vegas

Grant Sawyer State Office Building

555 E. Washington Ave., Suite 5100

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Phone: 702-486-2500

Carson City

State Capitol Building

101 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Phone: 775-684-5670

*Email: gov.nv.gov/contact/email-the-governor

*Denotes online form for email messages

____________

Attorney General Aaron Ford

Las Vegas

Grant Sawyer State Office Building

555 E. Washington Ave., Suite 3900

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Phone: 702-486-3420

Carson City

100 N. Carson St.

Carson City, NV 89701

Phone: 775-684-1100

Email: [email protected]

____________

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske

North Las Vegas

2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North, 1st Floor (visitors), Suite 400 (mailing address)

North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Phone: 702-486-2880

Carson City

101 N. Carson St,, Suite 3

Carson City, NV 89701-3714

Phone: 775-684-5709

Email: [email protected]

____________

Treasurer Zach Conine

Las Vegas

Grant Sawyer State Office Building

555 E. Washington Ave., Suite 4600

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Carson City

101 N. Carson St., Suite 4

Carson City, NV 89701

Phone: 775-684-5600

Email: The department doesn’t have a general email address. For email addresses for specific services and departments, visit http://www.nevadatreasurer.gov/Contact/Contact/

____________

Clark County Commission

Address (for all commissioners):

Clark County Government Center

500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Sixth Floor

Las Vegas, NV 89155

Phone (for all commissioners): 702-455-3500

Email:

Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, District B, chairwoman: [email protected]

Commissioner Michael Naft, District A: [email protected]

Commissioner Larry Brown, District C: [email protected]

Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, District D: [email protected]

Commissioner Tick Segerblom, District E: [email protected]

Commissioner Justin Jones, District F: [email protected]

Commissioner Jim Gibson, District G: [email protected]

____________

Cities

Las Vegas

The address for all elected leaders:

City Hall

495 S. Main St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

Mayor Carolyn Goodman

Phone: 702-229-6241

Email: [email protected]

Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian, Ward 1

Phone: 702-229-2299

Email: [email protected]

Ward 2: Vacant

Phone: 702-229-6405

Staff email: [email protected]

Councilman Bob Coffin, Ward 3

Phone: 702-229-6405

Email: [email protected]

Councilman Stavros Anthony, Ward 4

Phone: 702-229-2524

Email: [email protected]

Councilman Cedric Crear, Ward 5

Phone: 702-229-6405

Email: [email protected]

Councilwoman Michele Fiore, Ward 6

Phone: 702-229-6154

Email: [email protected]

North Las Vegas

Address for mayor and council:

North Las Vegas City Hall

2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North

North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Mayor John Lee

Phone: 702-633-1007

Email: [email protected]

Councilman Isaac Barron, Ward 1

Phone: 702-633-1011

Email: [email protected]

Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, Ward 2

Phone: 702-633-1336

Email: [email protected]

Councilman Scott Black, Ward 3

Phone: 702-633-1010

Email: [email protected]

Councilman Richard Cherchio, Ward 4

Phone: 702-633-1194

Email: [email protected]

Henderson

Address for mayor and council:

Henderson City Hall

P.O. Box 95050

Henderson, NV 89009-5050

Mayor Debra March

Phone: 702-267-2406

Email: [email protected]

Councilwoman Gerri Schroder, Ward 1

Phone: 702-267-2403

Email: [email protected]

Councilman Dan Shaw, Ward 2

Phone: 702-267-2404

Email: [email protected]

Councilman John Marz, Ward 3

Phone: 702-267-2405

Email: [email protected]

Councilman Dan Stewart, Ward 4

Phone: 702-267-2402

Email: [email protected]

Mesquite

Address for all elected leaders

10 East Mesquite Blvd.

Mesquite, NV 89027

Phone number for all elected leaders: 702-346-5295

Mayor Allan Litman: [email protected]

Councilman George Gault: [email protected]

Councilwoman Annie Black: [email protected]

Councilman George Rapson: [email protected]

Councilwoman Sandra Ramaker: [email protected]gov

Councilman Brian Wursten: [email protected]

Boulder City

Address for all elected leaders:

City Hall

401 California Ave., Council Chambers

Boulder City, NV 89005

Phone number for all elected leaders: 702-293-9208

Mayor Rod Woodbury: [email protected]

Councilman Warren Harhay: [email protected]

Councilwoman Peggy Leavitt: [email protected]

Councilman Kiernan McManus: [email protected]

Councilman Rich Shuman: [email protected]

Laughlin

Address for Laughlin Town Advisory Board:

Regional Government Center Town Hall

101 Civic Way

Laughlin, NV 89029

Laughlin Town Manager Brian Paulson

Phone: 702-298-0828

Email: [email protected]

Laughlin Town Advisory Secretary Tammy Harris

Phone: 702-298-0828

Email: [email protected]

Laughlin Town Advisory Board members:

Gina Mackey, Chair: [email protected]

Kathy Ochs, Vice Chair: [email protected]

James Maniaci: [email protected]

Nile Smith: [email protected]

Kathleen Whitehead: [email protected]