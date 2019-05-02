McCrimmon named Golden Knights GM; McPhee staying as president of hockey ops

Suitors came for Vegas Assistant General Manager Kelly McCrimmon, and the Golden Knights decided he was too valuable to let go.

McCrimmon was named Golden Knights general manager effective Sept. 1, the team announced today. He will report to George McPhee, who is now general manager and will retain his title as president of hockey operations.

A news conference has been scheduled for noon today to discuss the changes.

“Working with the Golden Knights has been an incredibly rewarding experience and I am very grateful for this new opportunity,” McCrimmon said in a news release.

McCrimmon will represent the Golden Knights at the league’s general manager meetings and be the liaison between Vegas and other teams.

McPhee will retain his responsibilities in oversight of all hockey operations decisions.

“Kelly has been a tremendous addition to our hockey operations group and the entire Vegas Golden Knights organization as a whole,” McPhee said in a statement. “His character, leadership, hockey acumen and player evaluation at both the pro and amateur levels is exceptional. We are confident Kelly will thrive in this new role. We will continue to build a team and a franchise that our fans are proud to support.”

McCrimmon was named assistant general manager on Aug. 2, 2016, and was key in building the team from the ground up. His name has been connected to some general manager openings, most notably in Edmonton and for the new Seattle franchise.