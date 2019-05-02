Trooper injured when struck by hit-and-run vehicle

A Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman says a trooper injured when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle early Thursday morning in metro Las Vegas has been released from a hospital.

Trooper Travis Smaka says the injured trooper was outside his vehicle and conducting a traffic stop on Boulder Highway when he was clipped by a black pickup while trying to dive out of the way.

Smaka says the trooper was released from a hospital after being treated for unspecified injuries.

The pickup left the scene and no description is available for the driver.