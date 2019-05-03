Best Bets: Bruno Mars, Alice in Wonderland, Indian food fest and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Cinco de Mayo weekend always brings lots of big fun (and usually a big fight) to the Las Vegas Strip and that's true once again, but there’s a diverse array of activities to be sampled all over the valley in the next few days, including some extra family fun.

BRUNO MARS The Uptown Funkster has been taking a bit of a breather after his record-breaking 24K Magic world tour, but he’s back on the Strip this week to resume his residency at Park Theater at Park MGM. Will he add Cardi B collabos “Finesse” and “Please Me” to his set? And will she join him onstage? May 3-4, info at mgmresorts.com.

ALICE IN WONDERLAND It’s time to take a completely different trip down the rabbit hole with the Nevada Ballet Theatre as the company presents the timeless tale along with various styles of movement, from ballet to modern to hip-hop, in four shows this weekend at the Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Before each performance, NBT presents an educational discussion with special guests, multimedia presentations and more in the Troesh Studio Theater. May 3-5, more info at nevadaballet.org.

HARLAND WILLIAMS The star of movies like “Half Baked,” “RocketMan” and “There’s Something About Mary” is the headlining comic for opening weekend at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at the Linq Promenade. Expect lots of laughs from lots of different comedians and maybe even a drop-in from Kimmel himself. May 3-5, info at caesars.com.

LAS VEGAS INDIAN FOOD FESTIVAL All ages are invited to this annual culinary and cultural extravaganza, bigger and better than ever before this year. A celebration of Indian folk traditions and heritage with plenty of live entertainment rounds out this delicious afternoon at the Clark County Government Center. May 4, info at indianfoodfestlv.com.

LAS VEGAS SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY FESTIVAL EXPO Families will be flocking to the Pavilions at World Market Center downtown (look for Tent 1) for the culmination of the annual festival, featuring loads of educational exhibitors sharing the goal of fostering awareness and excitement about science, technology, math and engineering in local students. May 4, info at scifest.vegas.