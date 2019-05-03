Las Vegas Sun

May 3, 2019

Currently: 78° — Complete forecast

Man, 85, killed in crash of replica antique car

Antique Car Crash

Nevada Highway Patrol

John Craft, 85, of North Las Vegas was killed when this replica Ford Model A crashed on U.S. 95 in Nye County on Thursday, May 2, 2019, according to the Nevada Highway patrol.

By (contact)

An elderly man was killed Thursday when he was thrown from a replica Ford Model A in a crash on U.S. 95 in Nye County, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

John Craft, 85, of North Las Vegas, died at the scene about 11:15 a.m., the patrol said.

Craft was headed north in his 1980 Shay roadster when he slowed down, prompting a minivan to bump the trailer Craft was pulling, the patrol said. Craft veered off the road and hit a dirt embankment, the patrol said.