Man, 85, killed in crash of replica antique car

Nevada Highway Patrol

An elderly man was killed Thursday when he was thrown from a replica Ford Model A in a crash on U.S. 95 in Nye County, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

John Craft, 85, of North Las Vegas, died at the scene about 11:15 a.m., the patrol said.

Craft was headed north in his 1980 Shay roadster when he slowed down, prompting a minivan to bump the trailer Craft was pulling, the patrol said. Craft veered off the road and hit a dirt embankment, the patrol said.